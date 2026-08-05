PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — A former chief financial officer (CFO) of a statutory body-owned company spent more than six hours giving a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to assist in the investigation regarding findings in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) Report on Tabung Haji.

The statement recording session, which took place at the MACC Headquarters here, began at around 10.30am and concluded at approximately 5pm today.

An MACC source informed that only the former CFO was present, while the former CEO was absent due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said in a statement today said that it was the second day of recording statements from the former senior official after he was released yesterday.

“The statement recording for this individual continues to complete the ongoing investigation regarding the findings in the Tabung Haji RCI Report and concluded at around 5pm,” he said.

He added that the statement recording will continue tomorrow at 10am.

Yesterday, the MACC arrested the former chief executive officer (CEO) and CFO of the statutory body-owned company in connection with the same case.

The two individuals, aged 68 and 60 respectively, were detained on suspicion of abusing power in the process of purchasing shares of two plantation companies valued at RM370 million.

Both individuals were detained when they appeared to give their statements at the MACC Headquarters at 6:30 pm yesterday. — Bernama