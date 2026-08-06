KUCHING, Aug 6 — A female teacher was found dead in the toilet of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bau yesterday morning.

Bau district police chief Supt Mohd Haide A Rahman said police were alerted to the incident at about 8.53 am before a team was immediately dispatched to the school.

“The victim, who had taught Science and Biology at the school for the past 25 years, was found unconscious on the floor of the female teachers’ toilet,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Haide said the victim was last seen by a colleague in the teachers’ room at about 8.15 am, shortly before she went to the toilet.

He said about 20 minutes later, another teacher noticed that the victim had not turned up for her class, prompting a colleague to look for her in the female teachers’ toilet.

“As soon as the toilet door was opened, the victim was found lying on her back and unconscious, after which the emergency line was contacted for medical assistance,” he said.

Mohd Haide said medical personnel from Bau Hospital pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 9.08 am, while initial police examinations found no suspicious injuries on the body or elements of crime.

The victim’s body was sent to Bau Hospital for an autopsy and the case was classified as sudden death pending the results of the examination. — Bernama