PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) today denied a viral claim that all Malaysians aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) payment in conjunction with National Day.

In a social media post, MOF said the poster making the claim was false.

The ministry advised the public not to believe or share the poster.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to emphasise that no official announcement has been made regarding the SARA payment as claimed in the poster.

“The public is advised to always obtain verified information through the Ministry of Finance’s official channels before sharing it, to avoid the spread of false information that could mislead the public,” the post said. — Bernama