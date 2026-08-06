PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said a “blue wave” could extend beyond Johor and Negeri Sembilan and soon reach Putrajaya, following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) strong showing in the two state elections.

Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, made the political remarks during his ministry’s monthly assembly here.

“Politics is a different matter but God willing the blue wave will come,” Zahid said with a smile.

“The blue wave will continue. From Johor to Negeri Sembilan, and God willing, arrive here. I’m not sure if it will reach Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah but I will make sure it reaches Perlis,” he added.

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