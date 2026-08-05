KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Police have submitted the investigation paper on the death of Rocky the dog to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

South Klang police chief Asst Comm Lim Jit Huey said the paper was handed over yesterday, The Star reported.

“The investigation paper on Rocky was referred to the DPP yesterday. We are awaiting further instructions,” he said when contacted.

The case stems from a July 29 incident in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang, where Rocky was allegedly beaten and strangled during a dog‑catching operation.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia claimed in a statement that “the owner pleaded for Rocky to be released but was ignored,” adding that two Klang City Council officers were present.

Rocky’s owner, Roghinidevi, is now weighing legal options, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Her lawyer, Choo Dee Wei, said she is awaiting the outcome of investigations by police and the Veterinary Services Department.

Roghinidevi said she returned home to find Rocky restrained by two men with what she claimed was not a standard dog‑catching loop but a transparent cable containing steel wire, which later required officers to cut open with a cutter.

She alleged that she and her daughter tried to free Rocky by cutting the restraint but were stopped by members of the public, and that she was struck on the hand with a stick while attempting to rescue him.

“By the time officers from the Klang city council arrived, Rocky had already died,” she said.

Animal welfare group SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran urged authorities to examine all available evidence, including witness accounts, video recordings and veterinary findings.

Kalaivanan said that while pet owners are responsible for licensing their animals, the question of Rocky’s licence should be kept separate from how the dog was handled during the operation.

He stressed that “no one is entitled to cause unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal just because it is unlicensed.”

The Klang City Council has said it is leaving investigations into the matter to the police.