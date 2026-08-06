PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno will not tolerate any breach of trust or mismanagement involving Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said that anyone found involved in wrongdoing or mismanagement within government agencies and statutory bodies must be held accountable.

“They must face the consequences, and I do not believe we should compromise when it comes to such wrongdoing,” he told reporters after the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s monthly gathering today.

A special parliamentary session to debate the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on TH will be held on Aug 11.

The RCI report, released on July 29, recommended a forensic audit into previous investment decisions that resulted in a significant fall in TH’s asset value.

The RCI, which investigated TH’s management and operations between 2014 and 2020, found suspicious transactions and the concealment of information. — Bernama