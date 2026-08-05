PASIR MAS, Aug 5 — Former Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has reaffirmed that he has no intention of contesting in the 16th General Election (GE16), saying it is time for a new generation of leaders to take on greater responsibilities.

Mustapa, who rejoined Umno in June through the party’s Rumah Bangsa initiative, said the country’s changing political landscape and evolving voter expectations make it important to provide opportunities for younger leaders.

“I am now 76 years old, and my gait is no longer steady. It would be unfair for any party not to recognise the role of young people...they deserve the opportunity to lead.

“I am no longer active in politics and have no interest in contesting in any general election. Let others, the younger and more capable generation, take the lead,” he told reporters after the “Welcome Home” event held in his honour and the Independence Month celebration organised by the Council of Former Kelantan Elected Representatives here today.

The former Minister of International Trade and Industry said that although he no longer intends to contest elections, he remains committed to contributing to Umno by sharing his experience, ideas, and strategic insights, as well as helping to strengthen the party’s engagement with the people.

“I believe my role now is better suited to supporting younger colleagues by offering guidance, encouragement, and ideas. Physically, I am no longer as strong as I once was, but regardless of the circumstances, we must continue striving to ensure Malaysia regains its excellence,” he said.

Mustapa added that he would also continue contributing through academic platforms by sharing his knowledge and experience with students at public and private institutions of higher learning.

Mustapa left Umno in September 2018 to join Bersatu before rejoining the party in June this year under the Rumah Bangsa initiative. — Bernama