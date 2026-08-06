KANGAR, Aug 6 — Police are investigating the discovery of another set of suspected human bones found protruding from a rotted white gunny sack in an overgrown area at Bohor Mali, near here.

Kangar District Police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said police received a report from a 61-year-old man at 12.35 pm yesterday.

He said the man had arrived at the site earlier with his 29-year-old daughter to clear undergrowth and spray weeds on a plot of land she had purchased around two months ago.

“During the cleanup, he spotted several unidentified bones protruding from a decayed white gunny sack that was partially buried beneath soil and overgrown vegetation,” he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said further investigations uncovered additional bones, along with a worn pair of boxer shorts, torn shorts and a belt.

“Police believe the remains and personal belongings had been left at the site for a considerable period. Forensic officers also established that the location was about 31.1 metres from where another set of bones was discovered under similar circumstances on July 26,” he said.

The remains were sent to the Forensic Department at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for preliminary pathological analysis, with initial findings expected within a week.

Yusharifuddin said both discoveries will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged anyone with a missing family member to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Tengku Mohd Farid Tengku Ibrahim at 019-993 9200.

Last Tuesday, Yusharifuddin confirmed that skeletal remains found inside a gunny sack in an orchard opposite a factory on July 26 were human. — Bernama