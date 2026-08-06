IPOH, Aug 6 — A lorry driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 21 counts of sexually assaulting his two biological daughters, aged 13 and 16, in Seri Iskandar.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges after they were read before Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason.

According to the charge sheets, he was accused of kissing the neck, touching and molesting the breasts and private parts of his 16-year-old daughter, as well as forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

He was also accused of touching the private parts, molesting the breasts and rubbing the buttocks of his 13-year-old daughter, as well as forcing her to touch his private part.

The offences were allegedly committed on several occasions between April and July 2026 at his home in Iskandar Perdana, Seri Iskandar, in the Perak Tengah district.

The charges were framed under Sections 14(a), 14(b) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Monisha Pandey and Nor Arfahanim Azureen Arfanuddin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Monisha urged the court to deny bail, arguing that the victims were the accused’s own daughters and that there was a risk he could interfere with or intimidate witnesses.

“However, if bail is granted, we request that it be set with two non-family-member sureties.

“We also request that the accused be prohibited from contacting the victims and witnesses, and be ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is concluded,” she said.

The accused appealed for a lower bail, telling the court that he earns RM2,500 a month and has to support his mother, wife and three children.

He also assured the court that he would not contact the victims or witnesses, adding that he would stay at his mother’s house in Teluk Intan.

Judge Jean Sharmila granted bail at RM15,750 for all 21 charges with one non-family-member surety, taking into account the accused’s need to appoint legal counsel and continue supporting his family.

The court also ordered the accused not to contact the victims or witnesses and to report to the nearest police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court fixed Sept 14 for mention.