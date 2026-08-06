KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday met Singapore Grand Prix (GP) Executive Director Michael Roche ahead of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this October.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting was aimed at studying Singapore’s experience and best practices to ensure the event at SIC is organised successfully.

He said the world-class event is expected to generate significant economic spillover through increased tourism, job creation, business activities and stronger investor confidence, while further boosting Visit Malaysia 2026.

“God willing, we are committed to ensuring that this event not only meets international standards but also strengthens Malaysia’s position as a regional motorsports hub and delivers wide-ranging benefits to the people and the national economy,” he said.

Formula 1 and the FIA previously announced that the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held at SIC from Oct 2 to 4 under a collaboration between Malaysia and Bahrain.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in April but was postponed to October following geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

SIC hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017 before the race was dropped from the Formula 1 calendar due to rising hosting costs and licensing fees. — Bernama