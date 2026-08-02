SEREMBAN, Aug 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the coalition has submitted three names of candidates for the position of Menteri Besar to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Umno president said he delivered the official letter during an audience with Tuanku Muhriz at Istana Hinggap here tonight.

“I submitted the three names at His Royal Highness’s discretion for consent, and it is His Royal Highness’s absolute right to choose one of the names presented as the candidate for the new Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

He made these remarks when met by reporters after concluding his audience with Tuanku Muhriz at the Istana Hinggap.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, however, did not reveal the names of the candidates presented, stating that any decision regarding the matter will be announced by the palace.

“Alhamdulillah, congratulations to all BN candidates. I have been called upon to have an audience tonight, and the palace will issue a statement as soon as possible.

“With these 25 seats, with His Majesty’s consent, the BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will be formed as the new government for Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Earlier, Tuanku Muhriz granted an audience to Ahmad Zahid at approximately 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid added via a Facebook post that during the audience session, he presented the election results as well as the agreement reached between BN and PN.

He said BN expresses its utmost gratitude for His Majesty’s consent and will carry out the trust with full responsibility, based on the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution as well as the principles of stability, prosperity, and the well-being of all citizens in the state.

He added that BN will continue to uphold, preserve, and respect the royal institution as the umbrella of the state’s sovereignty, a symbol of the people’s unity, and the core of the Constitutional Monarchy system.

“May Allah SWT continue to bestow His grace, wisdom, and guidance upon His Royal Highness Tuanku in reigning over Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus and all its people. Long live Tuanku,” he said. — Bernama