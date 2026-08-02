SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — The Selangor state government will review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing stray animals across all local authorities to ensure enforcement operations are carried out more effectively, safely and humanely.

Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the review would include training programmes, operational procedures and closer collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and other stakeholders.

“The state government remains committed to safeguarding public safety, while at the same time enhancing animal welfare practices and upholding public trust in the integrity and professionalism of government agencies,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ng said the state government also expressed its appreciation for the advice of Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who emphasised the importance of compassion towards animals and the principle that no one is above the law.

“Such values will continue to guide the state government’s policies and decisions,” he said.

Ng said his office was also aware of the police report filed by the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) following the death of a dog during a stray dog enforcement operation carried out in Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang.

He said the state government would leave it entirely to the police to conduct an independent, transparent and professional investigation, while urging all parties to respect the process and refrain from speculation.

“The Selangor state government regrets the incident and considers it a serious matter, as public safety and animal welfare are responsibilities that must be carefully balanced.

“Every enforcement operation must be carried out professionally, responsibly and in compliance with the law and established standard operating procedures,” he said.

Earlier, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin expressed sadness, disappointment and anger over ongoing cases of cruelty towards pets and stray animals, particularly dogs and cats, which have recently gained attention online.

Istana Alam Shah said Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also urged the federal government to reassess the penalties under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 to ensure stricter punishment for animal cruelty offenders and more consistent enforcement. — Bernama