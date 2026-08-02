KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government will continue to extend its support and cooperation to the new Negeri Sembilan state government for the well-being and prosperity of the state and its people.

In a Facebook post, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) on the mandate given by the people of Negeri Sembilan in today’s state election.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to the people of Negeri Sembilan for placing their trust in PH and Datuk Seri Utama Aminuddin Harun as Menteri Besar over the past eight years.

“Alhamdulillah, throughout that period, PH has left behind a legacy of excellent governance founded on good governance, stability and development that benefited the people,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that the legacy would continue to be strengthened for the progress of Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) would form the Negeri Sembilan state government after securing a two-thirds majority win in the state polls.

Ahmad Zahid said unofficial results showed that BN won 18 seats while PN secured seven seats.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly has 36 seats. — Bernama