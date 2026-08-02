KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Thirty-five-year-old Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Siti Nur Umaira Hasim emerged as the youngest winner of the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election today, with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan the oldest at 70.

Siti Nur Umaira, the Rasah Umno Puteri division chief, secured 14,209 votes to win the seat with a majority of 5,279 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Ahmad Faez Abdul Razak (8,930 votes) and Bersatu incumbent Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (1,985 votes).

The result saw BN wrest the Labu state seat from Mohamad Hanifah, who won it under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket in the 2023 state polls.

Labu, which has 32,884 registered voters, is one of five state seats under the Rasah parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Mohamad retained the Rantau state seat by securing 19,050 votes to defeat PH’s Dr Azizul Hakim Mahdi (7,032 votes) in a straight fight.

The Foreign Minister defended the seat with a majority of 12,018 votes, up from the 10,280 votes he polled in the 2023 state election.

Meanwhile, PN’s Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain retained the Paroi state seat with the largest majority of the election, securing a 16,959-vote majority.

He polled 32,004 votes in a three-cornered fight, defeating PH’s Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah (15,045 votes) and Bersatu’s Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus (2,205 votes).

Kamarol Ridzuan’s winning majority also more than tripled the 5,539 votes he secured in the 2023 state polls.

The 16th Negeri Sembilan state election saw 103 candidates vying for 36 state seats. — Bernama