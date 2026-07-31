KUALA PILAH, July 31 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has set its sights on securing at least 19 seats in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election this Saturday, said its election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the target was set based on developments on the ground during the campaign period, as well as the coalition’s performance in previous elections, but stressed that the final outcome would depend on voters.

Amirudin said he was confident that Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s leadership as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, coupled with PH’s two-term track record in administering the state, would give the coalition an advantage.

“We are doing our best to secure a minimum of 19 seats, and if we are able to perform better, we may be able to win between 21 and 22 seats. That is our best expectation.

“However, we believe in the wisdom of voters and will continue our campaign efforts, based on our consistent track record since 2018,” he told reporters after attending the Kuala Pilah Berselawat and Munajat Perdana Negeri Sembilan programme at Dataran Melang here last night.

On claims that the so-called “blue wave” in Johor would have an impact on the Negeri Sembilan polls, Amirudin said the narrative was created by certain parties to influence voters.

He said PH would instead continue to highlight the Malaysia Madani agenda and unity among the people as its message to voters.

“Of course, the opposition is trying to create that narrative now, but we too have our own history of leadership and respected figure.

“We will continue to highlight our approach by emphasising the Madani context, where unity among the people is seen as the solution instead of focusing on racial-based rhetoric,” he said.

Some 867,151 voters will go to the polls tomorrow to elect new representatives following the dissolution of the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly on June 5.

A total of 14,995 early voters, or 91.06 per cent, exercised their voting rights last Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama