KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today extended his Warriors Day greetings to all personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a statement shared on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his highest appreciation to members of the security forces for their sacrifices in defending the country’s sovereignty, peace and well-being.

“Happy Warriors Day. Your services and sacrifices will always be etched in our memories. May Allah the Almighty always protect all members of the security forces in every duty they carry out,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

Warriors Day is observed annually to honour the sacrifices and contributions of members of the country’s security forces.