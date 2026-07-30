TELUK INTAN, July 30 — The car driver involved in a road crash that claimed the lives of two teenage girls on Jalan Padang Tembak here last Sunday was charged in the Magistrates’ Court today with four offences, including two counts of murder.

R. Alex, 28, who works for a private company in Singapore, nodded in understanding after the charges were read before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

No plea was recorded on the two murder charges, as they fall within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Under the first charge, Alex is accused of murdering 17-year-old Nur Dania Arissa Salim near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Setia on Jalan Padang Tembak at 6.35pm on July 26.

The second charge alleges that he murdered 16-year-old Nur Atikah Abdullah at the same location, date and time.

Both charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years. Offenders who are not sentenced to death are also liable to at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

For the third charge, Alex was accused of driving under the influence of drugs to the extent that he was incapable of properly controlling his vehicle, causing injuries to seven-year-old pedestrian Adam Arjuna Abdullah at the same location, date and time.

The charge was brought under Section 44(1A)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a prison sentence of between seven and 10 years and a fine of between RM30,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction.

On the fourth charge, Alex also pleaded not guilty to reckless driving, causing an accident involving A. Suresh, 50, at the same location, date and time.

The offence, under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 or up to 12 months’ imprisonment, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan and Nur Darwis Aghniya Halim Azizi acted for the prosecution, while defence counsel Koh Shean Wai represented the accused.

The court denied bail and fixed September 11 for further mention pending the post-mortem, toxicology and other relevant reports. — Bernama