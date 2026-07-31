KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Two 16-year-old boys have been detained to assist investigations into the alleged rape of a teenage girl at a lodging facility in Jertih yesterday.

Besut district police chief Superintendent Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahim said police received a report regarding the alleged rape involving a 15-year-old girl, Harian Metro reported.

He said initial investigations found that the incident allegedly took place at a lodging facility in Jertih at about 6pm yesterday.

“The victim lodged a police report and was subsequently referred to a hospital for further examination.

“Following that, police detained two male suspects aged 16 at about 2.30am today in Jertih to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code.

Mohd Rozaime advised teenagers to prioritise their personal safety, observe boundaries in relationships and avoid situations that could expose them to criminal risks.

“Parents and guardians should always pay attention to and monitor their children’s social interactions, as well as provide continuous guidance,” he said.

He also advised the public not to speculate or spread information that could affect investigations or the sensitivity of the families involved.