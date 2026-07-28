NIBONG TEBAL, July 28 — A local man was injured in a shooting incident at the Seri Tambun commercial area here yesterday morning.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the 37-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm in the incident, which occurred at about 10 am, and was rushed to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for treatment.

“Investigations at the scene have been carried out and several pieces of evidence have been recovered to assist in the probe,” he said in a statement last night.

Jay January said investigations into the motive were still ongoing, with police examining all possible angles.

He urged the public to refrain from making any speculation that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting investigating officer ASP Mohd Rizal Abd Rashid at 019-8282212 or the nearest police station. — Bernama