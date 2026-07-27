KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The prosecution will call 25 witnesses in the trial of former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, over charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natrah Fareha Rahmat informed Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi of the matter during a case mention today, which was also attended by the couple’s defence counsel Fahmi Abd Moin.

Natrah Fareha said the prosecution would furnish the defence with several additional documents relating to the case, but needed more time as they were still being obtained from several agencies.

Fahmi said the defence did not oppose the prosecution’s request regarding the document disclosure and indicated it might submit representations after reviewing the relevant documents.

Judge Azura set Sept 28 for the next case mention for the handover of the outstanding documents.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, 58, has been charged with six counts of receiving RM2.26 million in alleged proceeds from unlawful activities, involving deposits made into his bank accounts at various locations between Feb 2, 2024, and Nov 7, 2025.

Salwani, 27, faces four charges involving the receipt of RM77,000 in alleged proceeds from unlawful activities, with the money allegedly deposited into a company-owned bank account and a bank branch in Damansara Heights, Wisma UOA II, between Nov 24, 2024, and Nov 25, 2025.

She also faces a charge of receiving RM5,000 in alleged proceeds from unlawful activities, which was transferred into her bank account in Jertih, near Besut, on Jan 16, 2025.

The charges were framed under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), which carries punishment under Subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher. — Bernama