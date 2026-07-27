TAMPIN, July 27 — The government has a responsibility to ensure that those entrusted with public office uphold the highest standards of integrity and honesty, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He stressed that public office is not a vehicle for personal or family gain, but a responsibility to serve with integrity so that the benefits of good governance are returned to the people and the nation.

Citing the case of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), which is now burdened with losses of nearly RM10 billion, Anwar said the situation was the result of failures in leadership and breaches of trust.

“When I took over as Prime Minister, I was informed that Felda was carrying debts of almost RM10 billion. This is not politics; it is a fact.

“Felda was once managed efficiently and turned into the world’s largest plantation company, generating billions of ringgit in annual profits. Our parents and families who pioneered the land schemes benefited from those returns,” he said at the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, and Army Chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar said Felda’s fortunes changed about seven or eight years ago following changes in management and excessive political interference, which turned a profitable agency into one recording heavy losses.

“An organisation that once generated tens of billions in profits is now carrying RM10 billion in losses…

“We must ask what went wrong. It was not because the Felda settlers failed to work hard. The problem was that those entrusted with responsibility betrayed that trust,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had not only announced the construction of 1,300 units of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) at the camp but had also personally inspected the project to ensure it was progressing as planned.

Last Friday, the Prime Minister said the welfare of military personnel and veterans remained a government priority in recognition of their vital contribution to the country’s stability and security.

He said RM844 million had been allocated under this year’s Budget for military housing projects, including the construction of new RKAT and the upgrading of existing facilities.

The allocation also includes the construction of 1,300 new housing units at Kem Syed Sirajuddin. — Bernama