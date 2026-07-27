KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The family of a 26-year-old Malaysian who died after a stabbing in South Korea has appealed to the Malaysian Embassy there to help expedite the return of his remains for burial.

According to Kosmo! Online, Ahmad Shah’s mother, Zulfah Fadliani, 47, said the family hoped the necessary documentation and clearance could be completed as soon as possible.

“I hope the embassy can help speed up the process of bringing my son’s remains safely back to Malaysia. That is my only hope,” she was quoted as saying at her home in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, today.

Zulfah reportedly said she last spoke to her son while he was working at a factory on the afternoon before the incident.

“Before we ended the call, he reminded me to take care of my health. He said, ‘Mama, don’t worry. I’m your son. As long as I’m alive, I will take care of you,’” she said.

She said she was later contacted by her daughter-in-law, Nurcahaya Ruslam, 30, who initially told her Ahmad had been seriously injured after being stabbed and taken to hospital, before the family was subsequently informed of his death.

Kosmo! reported that Ahmad’s remains were still in South Korea pending documentation and clearance by the authorities before they could be repatriated.

Zulfah also thanked those who had contributed towards the family’s efforts to bring him home, saying RM80,000 had been raised.