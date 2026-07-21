KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has admitted he is not satisfied with the party’s preparations ahead of the 16th Negri Sembilan state election, urging its machinery and candidates to step up their efforts.

He said BN faced the challenge of being considered the “underdog” in the upcoming election and could not afford to be complacent while seeking voters’ support.

“I am still not satisfied with their groundwork. We are the underdog party, our candidates are underdogs. With only 14 state seats held by our assemblymen before the dissolution of the state assembly, we always consider ourselves the underdog,” he said.

“However, even underdogs must seize their opportunities. God willing, that response will come, not during the campaign period but after it, when we form the new government in Negri Sembilan,” he said after delivering a speech at the Deputy Prime Minister’s engagement session with Kemas Negri Sembilan staff in Seremban today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said BN’s candidates and election machinery must intensify their efforts throughout the campaign period to improve the party’s chances.

He said BN’s manifesto for the state election, which will be launched soon, would focus on realistic commitments that could be achieved for the people of Negri Sembilan.

Among the priorities, he said, would be creating 50,000 job opportunities during the government’s leadership term and boosting the state’s economy by positioning Negri Sembilan as a halal product manufacturing hub.

At today’s event, Ahmad Zahid also presented Excellent Service Awards to recipients from the Kemas headquarters, Federal Territory, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Kemas Kuala Lumpur Skills Institute (ILKKL) and Kemas Training Centre (PLK) Melaka.