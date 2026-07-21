KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday apologised if his firm tone when addressing civil servants at various engagements was perceived as too harsh.

“Many people have told me, ‘Anwar, you are now the Prime Minister. You cannot raise your voice. You have to speak calmly, nicely and engage with the people.’ I am trying.

“But sometimes, when issues touch my heart and emotions, I need to speak out. I apologise if some people feel that this is not the image a Prime Minister should project,” he said in a video shared on Facebook.

The video clip was taken from Anwar’s speech at the gathering with civil servants from the Central Zone alongside the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, at Universiti Islam Selangor earlier yesterday.

Anwar said his firm tone while delivering his message to civil servants reflected the importance of their role in implementing the government’s policies and national development agenda.

“If that is regarded as a mistake, then I apologise. But believe me, I am only expressing what I truly feel.

“Who else should I express these feelings to if not to my own team, the machinery responsible for ensuring the success of our nation’s programmes and policies?” he said. — Bernama