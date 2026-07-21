KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has denied having any involvement in the award of a RM178.29 million contract to a company linked to his brother, Datuk Nasir Baki.

According to Sinar Harian, Azam said he was unaware of the matter and stressed that the contract award was a business matter involving the company and the relevant ministry.

“That is his business matter. So, does this mean anyone related to me will be questioned?” he was quoted as saying when contacted today.

He said he had already retired and that the decision to award the project to the company was under the purview of the ministry concerned.

“It is up to the ministry to award the project to his company,” he said.

Azam was responding to a report by The Edge Malaysia claiming that Integriti Padu Sdn Bhd had secured a six-year contract worth RM178.29 million to develop and operate the Road Charge and Vehicle Entry Permit (RC/VEP) system at the Malaysia-Singapore border.

Azam, who retired as MACC chief commissioner on May 12, also defended his family members, saying they should not be targeted simply because of their relationship with him.

“My family members are all doing well. I also have a younger sister who is a renowned ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist in the country.

“Does this mean she too will become a subject of attention?” he said.

The report by The Edge said the Transport Ministry awarded the contract to Integriti Padu on May 26 following a request for proposal (RFP) process launched in June last year.

The contract involves the development and operation of the RC/VEP system, which is intended to manage vehicle entry-related charges and permits at the Malaysia-Singapore border.