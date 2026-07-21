JOHOR BARU, July 21 — The Johor government has backed Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) decision to revoke the business licence of NS0 Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Network School) at Forest City and order the company to cease all operations effective July 22.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision was made following reviews of inspection reports, enforcement findings and representations submitted by the company, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

“The enforcement action can only be taken after complaints and information have been verified, inspections conducted, non-compliance identified and the legal process completed,” he said in a statement today.

Onn Hafiz said the duration a premises had been operating did not mean all its activities were automatically compliant with licence requirements, adding that action must be taken once violations were identified.

“When non-compliance is identified, action must be taken without compromise. The state government will continue to strengthen coordination between agencies so that any non-compliance can be detected and addressed immediately,” he said.

He stressed that Johor remained open to quality investments that contributed to the economy, created job opportunities and supported state development.

“However, no investor, company or organisation can be placed above the sovereignty of the country’s laws,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said the state government and local authorities would not compromise on any breach of the law or matters that could affect national security, sovereignty and interests.

He also called on the Home Ministry, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysia Police and relevant security agencies to continue investigations and take firm action if there were any misuse of second passports, misrepresentation of identity, breaches of entry requirements or other offences under Malaysian law.

“This matter cannot be taken lightly, especially as Johor is a strategic gateway to the country bordering Singapore. Any weaknesses or misuse of the immigration system must be addressed immediately, firmly and without compromise,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also urged the Digital Ministry and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to take appropriate action regarding the organisation’s Malaysia Digital status or any recognition granted to it if there were breaches of stipulated requirements or principles.

He said all relevant agencies must strengthen due diligence processes, including checks on the background, ownership, sources of funding, operational structure and narratives promoted by companies or organisations.

“Coordination between agencies must also be strengthened so that every investment or international initiative is thoroughly assessed from the aspects of licensing, immigration, security, use of premises and compliance with the law,” he said.

Onn Hafiz added that the matter had been presented to and received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail.