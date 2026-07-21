KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The prime minister has the sole authority to decide whether a minister or member of the government administration should be removed from office, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

According to Berita Harian, Ahmad Zahid said there was no need for ministers or deputy ministers to resign if the prime minister had received verified information about a disciplinary breach.

“The power to appoint is the sole prerogative of the prime minister,” he was quoted as saying after attending the 104th Immigration Day celebration in Cyberjaya.

“If the prime minister suspects something or receives information that is true, then it is entirely within his authority, and there is no need for anyone to resign,” he reportedly said.

His remarks followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s warning that ministers, deputy ministers and federal agency heads would be asked to step down if they used their official positions to attack unity government partners during the Negri Sembilan state election campaign.

Anwar said parties allied at the federal level remained free to contest against one another in state elections, but office-bearers must maintain discipline and confine their campaigns to state issues.