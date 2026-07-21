KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all personnel of the Immigration Department (JIM) to carry out their duties and responsibilities with the highest integrity, while rejecting all forms of irregularities and corruption.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with Immigration Day today, Anwar said that, in addition to upholding integrity, JIM personnel must always embrace the value of compassion in delivering efficient, courteous and professional services.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that JIM personnel would continue to excel in carrying out their responsibilities to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

“Happy Immigration Day to all personnel of the Immigration Department. May you continue to excel in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, serving the people and elevating Malaysia’s name on the world stage,” Anwar said.

The 2026 Immigration Day celebration is themed “Charting a New Face for Immigration”. — Bernama