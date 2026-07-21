KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The flash floods that hit several areas in Petaling Jaya on Saturday were likely caused by exceptionally heavy rainfall over a short period, which exceeded the capacity of existing drainage systems, according to Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim.

Izham said preliminary assessments also pointed to localised factors as contributing to the flooding despite various flood mitigation measures, including the construction of the FAS Tunnel.

“Besides unusually heavy rainfall over a short period, local factors such as narrowed drainage channels, obstructions to water flow and the increase in paved surfaces have resulted in higher surface water runoff,” he told Astro Awani yesterday.

He said the Selangor government, through the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and relevant technical agencies, is carrying out a detailed investigation to determine the specific causes of flooding at each affected location.

“The findings will enable both short-term and long-term solutions to be implemented to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future,” he said.

Izham said the state government would continue strengthening its flood early warning system to ensure residents receive timely information and have adequate time to prepare.

He added that the state was committed to improving monitoring mechanisms and the dissemination of information to the public, while working with MBPJ, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), and developers in the affected areas on long-term solutions.

“Following the recent flash floods, the state government has directed immediate coordinated action involving MBPJ and all relevant agencies and departments to identify the causes, implement urgent mitigation measures, and improve monitoring and warning systems for residents,” he said.

Izham said the state government viewed the incident seriously and would continue working with all stakeholders to ensure effective mitigation measures are implemented to safeguard residents' safety and well-being.

He added that he had visited the affected areas on May 11 following complaints from residents and traders over recurring flash floods to inspect the condition of drainage and irrigation systems.

According to Izham, the visit enabled the state government and relevant agencies to assess the effectiveness of existing infrastructure and identify areas requiring improvements to reduce the risk of future flooding.