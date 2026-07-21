KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A 53‑year‑old tuition teacher from Lahad Datu was sentenced by the Tawau Sessions Court to 105 years in prison and 70 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to seven counts of repeatedly raping his eldest daughter between December 2025 and March 2026.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya handed down the punishment, ordering 15 years’ jail and 10 strokes for each charge, to run consecutively, Berita Harian reported.

The court limited the caning to 24 strokes under Section 288(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution revealed the abuse began when the victim was 16, involved hotel stays arranged by the father, and continued until March this year.

Prosecutors stressed the betrayal of trust between father and child, calling it one of the gravest sexual crimes.

This sentence adds to an earlier conviction in Lahad Datu, where the man admitted to 11 similar charges and received 165 years’ jail and 110 strokes.

In total, he now faces 280 years in prison and 180 strokes of the cane.