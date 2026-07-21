KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A temporary disruption on the Shah Alam Line this morning was caused by a trespasser on the tracks at Jalan Meru Station, Rapid KL said.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, which operates the Rapid KL services, said the incident was detected at about 6.15am, following which its operations personnel and auxiliary police officers acted quickly to locate and detain the suspect.

The suspect was later handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and taken to the Bandar Baru Klang Police Station for further action, the company said in a statement today.

“Rapid KL will provide full cooperation to the police to assist with the investigation,” it said.

The company said train services between Jalan Meru Station and Jambatan Kota Station were temporarily suspended for 30 minutes to allow enforcement action to be carried out and to ensure the tracks were safe before operations resumed.

Rapid KL apologised to passengers affected by the temporary disruption, adding that passenger safety and service operations remained its priority.

It also reminded the public not to trespass on railway tracks, as such actions not only violate the law but also pose serious safety risks.

Passengers were advised to remain alert and immediately inform station staff or auxiliary police officers if they noticed any suspicious activity.