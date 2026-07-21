KOTA KINABALU, July 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the president of a Sabah-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) on suspicion of abusing his position by misappropriating about RM2 million allocated for the construction of a community hall.

According to a source, the man, who is in his 60s, was detained at about 10am today when he turned up to give his statement at the Sabah MACC office.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect allegedly committed the offence in 2022 by misusing funds obtained from the Finance Ministry for the construction of a cultural hall and gallery in the state.

The source said the suspect was believed to have applied for the allocation and proceeded with the construction project without the approval of the NGO’s supreme council.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of position.

Mohd Fuad added that the suspect is expected to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court on Thursday.