KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to obtain a full report on claims that influencer‑entrepreneur Khairul Aming’s personal data was accessed and leaked without authorisation by individuals linked to a telecommunications company.

According to Berita Harian, while speaking at the International Regulators Conference (IRC) 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Fahmi said the allegations raised on Threads suggested that parties who should not have access to customer information were able to view details from the telco’s internal systems.

He confirmed that he had already met representatives from the company, who told him they were reaching out to Khairul Aming regarding the matter.

The issue surfaced after a Threads user publicly claimed to know specifics about Khairul Aming’s phone bill, including an alleged RM498 outstanding balance and details of additional digital purchases.

Khairul Aming questioned how such information could be obtained and demanded clarification from the telco.

Fahmi stressed that sharing personally identifiable information (PII) without consent is an offence under the Personal Data Protection Act, and action can be taken against those responsible. He urged anyone who has experienced similar incidents to lodge reports with MCMC so that investigators have proper records and evidence to pursue follow‑up measures.

The ministry is expected to release further updates once MCMC completes its inquiry.