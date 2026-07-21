KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Whether as Yu Shu Lien in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Wai Lin in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, or Evelyn Quan Wang in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has spent decades making her mark on the global film industry..

Her latest project, It’s My Time, sees her play Zhao Yanhong, a character inspired by real-life Zhejiang retiree Zhao Wenying, who became the fastest person aged over 60 to solve a Magic Cube while blindfolded.

The film also marks Yeoh’s return to Chinese-language cinema.

In an earlier statement, the Ipoh-born actress said she was drawn to Zhao Yanhong’s optimism and determination to embrace life despite its challenges, qualities that ultimately convinced her to take on the role.

To prepare for the performance, Yeoh observed elderly women at local markets, studying their gestures, expressions and everyday interactions to bring authenticity to the character.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yeoh reflected on her return to Chinese-language cinema following her historic Academy Award win for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“It was never about where the film was made,” she said.

“I simply fell in love with Zhao Yanhong and her spirit.

“She reminds us that life doesn’t stop because we reach a certain age — that message felt very meaningful to me.”

It’s My Time is directed and co-written by Bai Xue and produced by Wen Muye, with the Magic Cube playing a central role in the story.

Asked whether she had any experience solving one before taking on the project, Yeoh admitted: “None at all!”

“I honestly thought, ‘How difficult can it be?’ Then I realised very quickly that it takes incredible patience and discipline.

“I definitely have a new respect for everyone who can solve one in seconds,” she added.

Yeoh also recalled how meeting Zhao Wenying in person deepened her admiration for the woman whose story inspired the film.

“She has such warmth and humility, and she never thinks she’s done anything extraordinary.

“She simply kept moving forward one step at a time.

“I did not want to imitate her; I wanted audiences to feel her heart and understand how her journey has touched so many people,” Yeoh added.

It’s My Time premiered in China on June 30 and opens in Malaysian cinemas on July 23 through distributor Brilliant Pictures.

The film follows 70-year-old Zhao Yanhong, who is sent to a nursing home by her son.

Determined to reclaim her life, her fortunes change when a young coach discovers her extraordinary talent for the Rubik’s Cube, transforming her into a television sensation.

The cast also includes Liu Haoran, Sa Rina, Bai Ke, Han Tongsheng, Qi Xi and Liu Yang, with special appearances by Tian Yu, Huang Yao and Chen Halin.