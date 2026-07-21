KOTA KINABALU, July 21— Citing the difficulties it has caused for people in the state, the state government intends to give its feedback and present new proposals to the federal government on the targeted diesel subsidy scheme that limits eligible recipients to a 200-litre monthly quota.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the many difficulties faced by Sabahans was the basis for establishing a special task force to review the scheme before formally submitting improvement proposals to the federal government.

“That is why we established this task force — because we do not agree. I think there are many aspects of this subsidy system that need to be improved,” he told the Sabah Legislative Assembly during his winding-up speech today.

He said this in response to Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook who asked whether the Sabah government officially supported the current 200-litre diesel subsidy policy.

Masidi said the state government had already taken proactive steps by inviting the Treasury secretary-general for discussions last Sunday on ways to address the issue.

“We have informed the Treasury secretary-general that once the task force has refined and finalised all our proposals for improvements, we will submit them officially to the federal government.

“So, in short, the reason we formed this special task force is because we are not satisfied with the current scheme. That is our position,” he said.

However, Tham urged the state government to set a clear timeline for securing improvements to the diesel subsidy scheme so that the public would know when changes could be expected.

He said the issue should not end up like Sabah’s long-standing claim for its 40 per cent constitutional revenue entitlement, which has yet to receive a clear timeline from the federal government.

“We appreciate the effort, but there must be a timeframe. Even on the 40 per cent state revenue entitlement, we still do not know when it will be returned to Sabah.

“The same applies here. There should be a timeline on when the diesel subsidy being championed by the state government will be improved. If we continue waiting, the people on the ground will also continue waiting,” he said.

The targeted diesel subsidy has been a big issue for many Sabahans since it was implemented this month. Many in the state relies on four wheel drive vehicles but they are often not officially linked to their MyKad or registered businesses.