KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A teenage boy suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals at a residence in Cheras here on July 5.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said police detected the circulation of a video recording of the incident on WhatsApp, Sinar Harian reported today.

“We received a report from the victim’s mother at 12.45am on July 5 regarding the incident.

“A team from the Cheras district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division subsequently arrested four local male teenagers, aged 14, to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said police also seized a mobile phone belonging to one of the suspects, believed to have been used to record the incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code. All suspects have been remanded to assist investigations, and the investigation papers are being completed before being referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Earlier, a one-minute 13-second video showing the incident went viral.

The recording was believed to have been uploaded by the victim’s mother, who alleged that her son had been assaulted by four individuals.

The victim is believed to have suffered a fractured skull as well as bleeding in the head and right ear.