MIRI, July 21 — A three-year-old child was found dead, while three others remain missing after a boat carrying the victims reportedly capsized in Sungai Seperot near Long San, Baram.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received information on the incident at 12.30pm before contacting the Long Lama Police Station to verify the report and obtain further details.

“A three-year-old child was found by members of the public. The victim’s body was taken to the Long San Health Clinic,” the department said in a statement.

According to the police report, the four victims, all from Kampung Long Selatong, had left by boat for the Long San Health Clinic yesterday (July 20) but failed to return home and could not be contacted.

The three individuals still missing are two men, in their 30s and 40s, and a woman in her 30s.

Villagers later discovered the boat believed to have been used by the victims overturned in Sungai Seperot.

The department said a search and rescue (SAR) operation involving firefighters and the police will commence tomorrow, with rescue personnel expected to travel about five hours via logging roads to reach the site. — Bernama