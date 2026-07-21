KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The prosecution has completed handing over documents for the case involving a military captain accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal crash that killed a Bangladeshi e-hailing passenger.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Batrisyia Mohd Khusri told the Magistrates’ Court today that documents related to two charges under the Road Transport Act had been submitted during the case mention before Magistrate Aliaa Anwar, according to an Utusan Malaysia report.

However, defence lawyer Muhammad Nazreen Jaafar Abdullah, who represents the accused, Captain Jad Faid Arhan, 31, said documents related to the alleged murder charge, including the victim’s chemical and medical reports, had yet to be received.

On May 1, Jad Faid was charged with two counts of driving a white Ford Fiesta under the influence of alcohol, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The incident allegedly resulted in serious injuries to e-hailing passenger Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, 20, and driver Jailani Sapih, 41, at KM1.9 of the Maju Expressway (MEX) from Salak Selatan towards Jalan Tun Razak here at about 5.30am on April 23.

The charge was framed under Section 44(1A)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a minimum jail term of seven years and up to 10 years, as well as a fine of between RM30,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction.

Jad Faid was also charged with murdering Muzahid Millad, 22, a Bangladeshi national who was Nafisa’s husband, at the same location, date and time.

The charge was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years, and whipping of not less than 12 strokes if the death sentence is not imposed.

The court fixed September 11 for mention of all the cases.

On April 23, a Bangladeshi man was killed after the Perodua Alza e-hailing multi-purpose vehicle he was travelling in was hit by a car driven by the military officer, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Initial investigations found that the Ford Fiesta driven by the officer had entered the opposite lane before crashing into the Perodua Alza, which was carrying two passengers from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The crash killed Muzahid at the scene due to severe head injuries, while his wife and the e-hailing driver suffered serious injuries.