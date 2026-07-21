GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — The Penang government is committed to achieving 100 per cent cashless transactions in the near future through various initiatives currently being implemented.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said one of the key initiatives involves the participation of all 24 state government departments and agencies in a campaign promoting digital payments to expand the adoption of cashless transactions among the public.

“The state government is also focusing on continuous improvements through user satisfaction surveys to obtain feedback and better understand users’ experiences with digital payment facilities.

“At the same time, various publicity and promotional efforts are being intensified through the placement of promotional materials at state government offices, as well as the use of official communication channels such as departmental websites, social media and digital platforms,” he told reporters after a press conference at Komtar here today.

He said the ongoing efforts aim to raise public awareness of the convenience, security and benefits of cashless payments.

Meanwhile, H’ng said Penang emerged as the national champion in the Outstanding Digital Payment Usage Performance Award under the Cashless Boleh 5.0 campaign after recording a cashless transaction rate of 99.40 per cent.

He said the achievement marked Penang’s second consecutive win, following its 95 per cent cashless transaction rate under the previous Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign.

“With the commitment and cooperation of all parties, I am confident that Penang will continue to maintain its position as the leading state in the digitalisation agenda and serve as a benchmark for other states in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama