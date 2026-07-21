KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Telecommunications company Maxis Bhd is investigating an incident involving a customer’s account that was circulated on social media, saying the matter was an isolated case involving unauthorised access.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms today, Maxis said all access to customer accounts is fully logged and monitored.

“Based on our findings, this is an isolated incident involving an unauthorised action. There is no indication of any broader incident involving other customers,” it said.

The company said it had reached out to the affected customer today regarding the matter.

Maxis added that it had identified the individual linked to the incident and was taking immediate action, including pursuing legal action.

“We sincerely apologise for this incident. We remain deeply committed to data privacy and the protection of personal data,” it said.