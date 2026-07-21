KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A 52-year-old man has been remanded for two days to assist investigations into a social media post allegedly containing insulting remarks and comments deemed sensitive towards the Negri Sembilan royal institution.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the man was remanded from today to facilitate investigations under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online.

It was previously reported that the man was arrested at about 1pm yesterday over a post uploaded on the Threads application, which was believed to contain remarks that insulted and touched on sensitivities involving the Negri Sembilan royal institution.