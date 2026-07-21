KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A 27-year-old man was detained after a homemade air rifle and 61 metal pellets were found in a car he was travelling in at Kampung Parit Bendang Morak, Tumpat, Kelantan, this morning.

The man allegedly claimed the air rifle was used to hunt foxes, which he later sold in the Tumpat area.

South-eastern Brigade General Operations Force (PGA) commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the incident occurred when personnel from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) were conducting patrols in the area and spotted a suspiciously driven Perodua Viva.

He said the team approached the vehicle, but the suspect sped off after noticing their presence.

“During the attempt to flee, the suspect’s car collided with the front of the vehicle used by the team before losing control and skidding into a nearby paddy field.

“An inspection of the vehicle found a homemade air rifle on the front passenger seat, along with a bottle containing 61 metal pellets,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Radzi said the man was arrested and all seized items were taken to the Pengkalan Kubor operations centre for further action.

He said during questioning, the suspect admitted that the air rifle was made by a friend from Kampung Jubakar, Pengkalan Kubor.

The suspect also claimed that the weapon had been in his possession for three years and was used to hunt foxes, which were then sold around Tumpat.

“The hunted foxes were sold for RM60 per kilogramme in the Tumpat area. The suspect said his friend, who made the weapon, is currently in prison,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.