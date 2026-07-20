KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) will take action not only against foreigners caught riding motorcycles or driving without licences, but also vehicle owners who allow them to use their vehicles.

Kedah JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said the department would not compromise with any party as road accidents remained high due to negligence, carelessness and irresponsible behaviour among road users, BuletinTV3 reported.

He said allowing foreigners without the necessary driving competency to operate vehicles in Malaysia could further increase the risk of road accidents.

“Operations to curb foreigners from driving are being actively carried out at the Kota Setar district and state levels. However, these efforts will not succeed as long as Malaysians themselves provide opportunities and allow foreigners to own, rent or use vehicles on public roads.

“Since June 16, a total of 1,436 vehicles have been inspected and action has been taken against 111 vehicles, including those in Kota Setar. This includes 28 vehicles driven by foreign nationals,” he was quoted as saying yesterday.

Stien said the enforcement figures covered cases across Kedah, including Kota Setar, with 47 vehicles driven by foreign nationals seized so far.

He said most of those inspected were foreign men aged between their 30s and 50s.

“Our action includes seizing the vehicles being driven and issuing summonses to both the drivers and vehicle owners.

“Since the implementation of Ops PeWa, enforcement action against vehicle owners who allow foreign drivers to operate their vehicles has been tightened and carried out more firmly,” he said.

Stien added that summonses issued to drivers and owners could not be settled through JPJ compounds and must instead be resolved through court proceedings.

Among offences detected involving foreign drivers were driving without a valid licence, expired motor vehicle licences, lack of insurance, poorly maintained vehicles, illegal modifications, failure to wear helmets and ignoring traffic signals.

Stien said drivers without valid licences often lacked the competency and skills needed to operate vehicles safely, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

He warned that allowing such offences to go unchecked could undermine enforcement efforts and create the perception that driving without a licence was acceptable.

“It could encourage more individuals to drive vehicles without valid licences,” he said.