IPOH, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded individuals holding positions in the government to observe discipline and refrain from attacking the Federal Government while campaigning in the state elections.

Speaking to reporters after the Madani Kita with the Tambun Community programme here today, he said such attacks would create a “damaging political landscape”.

He stressed that those holding government positions were subject to discipline, and if they chose to violate it, they should step down from their posts.

“We know there are parties that are the same at the federal level but are competing against each other in the state elections. That is perfectly acceptable in a democratic system.

“We remind all candidates, especially those serving as ministers, deputy ministers or heads of agencies, that they are free to campaign on state issues. However, if they choose to do that (attack the Federal Government), they should step down from their positions,” he said.

Anwar said the matter had been discussed with his two deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Prime Minister, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said parties within the Unity Government had also been urged to preserve cordial relations at both the federal and state levels to continue delivering effective services to the people.

“So far, we have asked them to ensure that our relationship at the federal and state levels grows stronger and remains cordial so that work can continue to be carried out effectively,” he said. — Bernama