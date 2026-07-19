GEORGE TOWN, July 19 — Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim has called on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the human trafficking syndicate uncovered in Berapit, Bukit Mertajam, to ensure that everyone involved, including the masterminds, is swiftly brought to justice.

The Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development said the successful operation by the PDRM, particularly the Seberang Perai Tengah Police headquarters and Bukit Aman, reflected the force’s commitment and effectiveness in combating cross-border crime.

“I would like to express my appreciation and congratulate the PDRM. At the same time, I urge the PDRM and the Home Ministry to further intensify enforcement and surveillance efforts to curb increasingly sophisticated human trafficking and scam syndicates,” he said in a statement today.

Sim said the Bukit Mertajam MP’s Office would continue to closely monitor developments in the case and work with enforcement agencies, including the PDRM and the Immigration Department, to strengthen preventive measures.

On Friday, Penang Police chief Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng said police uncovered a human trafficking and exploitation syndicate during a raid on premises in Berapit, rescuing a 25-year-old Cameroonian woman believed to have been confined and exploited.

The operation also led to the arrest of a Taiwanese man believed to be the employer and operator of the syndicate, as well as 29 foreign nationals, including nine women, who failed to produce valid travel or identification documents. — Bernama