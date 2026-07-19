KANGAR, July 19 — The Perlis Education Department (JPN) will not compromise on any form of bullying in educational institutions, and firm action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

In a statement today, the department said it is taking seriously an incident allegedly involving student misconduct that resulted in injuries at a school in Perlis.

“At the same time, the welfare of the student who was the victim in this incident is being given full attention. The public is urged not to speculate or spread inaccurate information that could disrupt the investigation process,” it said.

Yesterday, it was reported that police had detained three Form One male students from a secondary school here on suspicion of bullying and causing injuries to a male student of the same age on Thursday.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop was quoted as saying that a report was received at 11.27pm on Thursday, and the victim sustained an injury to his left ankle believed to have been caused by the incident.

The three suspects have been remanded from yesterday until today to assist in investigations.

JPN Perlis said it is giving its full cooperation to the ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students, teachers and the entire educational community under its purview. — Bernama