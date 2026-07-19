KUALA TERENGGANU, July 19 — Advertising banners displaying obscene wording in the city, which went viral on social media yesterday, have been taken down.

Terengganu Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said checks found that the permit for the banner installation had been approved based on the materials submitted during the application, but the content had been altered before they were displayed at public locations in Kuala Terengganu City.

He said the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) subsequently contacted the relevant parties and instructed that the advertising banners be removed immediately.

“I received numerous complaints from members of the public regarding the display of advertisements containing inappropriate and immoral wording at public places.

“The state government views this matter seriously, and MBKT took immediate action after receiving the complaints. Inspections at the locations confirmed that the advertisements had been completely removed and were no longer on display,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Sukairi said all permit approvals were subject to the terms and conditions stipulated by the local authorities.

He added that stern action would be taken against any party found to have breached permit conditions in accordance with the applicable laws. — Bernama