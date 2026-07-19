KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad will learn her fate tomorrow when the Sessions Court delivers its verdict on three charges of abetting in a corruption case involving RM2.8 million linked to a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual Berhad unit trusts.

Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad is scheduled to deliver the decision at 9am at the conclusion of the defence case.

Zizie Izette, 47, the wife of the late Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, is facing three charges of abetting her husband in obtaining cash bribes amounting to RM2.8 million.

The defence closed its case after Zizie Izette completed her testimony on March 5. Bung Moktar had testified on September 2, 2025, after the couple failed to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision ordering them to enter their defence.

On November 18, 2024, the Court of Appeal allowed the prosecution’s appeal against the September 7, 2023, High Court’s decision, acquitting the couple.

The High Court had overturned the Sessions Court’s September 2, 2022 ruling, which had found that the prosecution had established a prima facie case and ordered Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette to enter their defence.

However, on January 16, the Sessions Court acquitted Bung Moktar of all three charges after the prosecution decided not to proceed with the case following the former politician’s death on December 5, 2025.

Under the first charge, Zizie Izette is accused of abetting Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad, in obtaining a RM2.2 million cash bribe from Public Mutual Berhad investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid.

The alleged bribe was an inducement for Bung Moktar to secure the approval of the then Finance Minister II for Felcra Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual Berhad unit trust products.

Under the second charge, she is accused of abetting Bung Moktar in obtaining RM262,500 from Madhi through a Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account registered in her name for the same purpose.

She also faces a third charge of abetting her husband in obtaining RM337,500 from another Public Mutual Berhad investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account registered in her name, also in connection with the same investment.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Public Bank Berhad Taman Melawati branch on June 12 and June 19, 2015.

The charges are framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The prosecution is conducted ed by Deputy Public Prosecutors Law Chin How and Mohammad Fadhly Mohd Zamry, while lawyer Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran represented Zizie Izette. — Bernama