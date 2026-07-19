SEREMBAN, July 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will unveil its manifesto for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election tomorrow night.

Negeri Sembilan PH Operations director Datuk Muhammad Zaki Md Sabri said the manifesto will focus on sustaining development and prosperity enjoyed by the people since PH took over the state government in 2018.

He said the manifesto has been holistically detailed by the party’s top leadership to ensure sustainable economic and social impact for the people could be realised.

“Insya-Allah, the manifesto will be launched tomorrow night. The PH secretariat will announce details on the venue and leadership attendance soon.

“The manifesto will emphasise the continuity of the state’s success and progress as promised,” he said in a press conference here today.

Commenting on party machinery efforts entering the second day of campaigning, Muhammad Zaki said he was satisfied with the smooth logistics operations and the positive support received by PH candidates from local voters.

At the same time, he expressed hope that all contesting parties would maintain a healthy campaign momentum, free from excessive provocation, and avoid touching on sensitivities related to 3R (religion, royalty and race).

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, and the Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 1 for polling day, with early voting on July 28.

A total of 889,490 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this election, comprising 867,151 ordinary voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police personnel as early voters.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama