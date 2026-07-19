SEREMBAN, July 19 — Road safety and traffic compliance must be strictly observed throughout the ongoing 16th Negeri Sembilan state election campaign, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He stressed that these rules are non-negotiable for preventing accidents and ensuring an orderly, secure environment.

The DAP secretary-general said he has personally instructed his party’s campaign teams to wear helmets at all times when riding motorcycles during the campaign period.

“We want to ensure this campaign stays accident-free. Every party wants to win, but not at the cost of flouting traffic laws. The bare minimum is wearing a helmet.

“During yesterday’s nomination day, I joined a convoy from Pekan Titi to Kuala Klawang. I made it clear upfront — no helmet, no convoy. This is a basic requirement that everyone must adhere to,” he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters after a walkabout with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates, Ho Weng Wah (Temiang), Lee Kai Yet (Mambau), Siau Meow Kong (Rahang), Nicole Tan (Bukit Kepayang), S. Mugunthan (Seremban Jaya), and Chew Seh Yong (Lobak), at Pasar Besar Seremban today.

In a separate reminder, Loke, who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament, warned all candidates and supporters against riding on the tailgates of moving four-wheel-drive vehicles, calling the practice reckless.

He further called on all parties and leaders on the campaign trail to lead by example and strictly observe traffic regulations throughout the campaign.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved on June 5, with the Election Commission setting August 1 as polling day and July 28 for early voting.

A total of 889,490 registered voters are eligible to vote in this state election, comprising 867,151 ordinary voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police officers as early voters.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama